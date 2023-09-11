VT National Guard Remembers Run held at Camp Johnson

Global News

Executives at Hockey Canada have spent the past two days in meetings in Calgary trying to make the sport more safe and more inclusive. But just last week a former NHL coach, who was fired for making racist comments was re-hired. Bill Peters was named the head coach of the Lethbridge Hurricanes hockey team and apologized to the victim he used racial slurs against, former NHLer Akim Aliu. It’s been more than a decade since the comments were made and more than four years since Akim Aliu came forward with these allegations.