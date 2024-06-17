A's vs. Twins Highlights

- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
Tennessee is a win away from advancing to the MCWS finals.
Gretchen Walsh swam the two fastest times in history in the 100-meter butterfly to qualify for her first Olympics.
Betts crumpled in pain after being hit by the pitch and left the game.
Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy battled all the way to the 72nd hole for the U.S. Open championship.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
"Tank" showed his old form in his first fight in 14 months.
The Oilers chased Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in the second period after scoring five times.
She swam 400 meters in 3:58.35, touching the wall to joyous cheers, and qualified for Paris 2024.
Snoop Dogg should call more baseball games.
The world No. 1 is feeling bruised and battered after three days of fighting Pinehurst No. 2.
MLB's recent wave of gambling scandals just got worse.
There has never been a better time for Francesco Molinari to pull out an ace.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
Day 1 of the College World Series began with a dramatic walk-off win for North Carolina over Virginia and Florida State surprising Tennessee.
The Americans are now guaranteed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Conor McGregor's three-year layoff from the UFC is getting even longer.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wants a new contract before he faces getting released before the 2025-26 season.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab talk about one big question they have for every NFC team as we head into the 2024 season, as well as the NFL fining the Falcons for tampering and the new “Receiver” show to debut soon.