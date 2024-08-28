A's vs. Reds Highlights

- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
Ronald Acuña Jr. become the fourth player to achieve the milestone last year as rule changes resulted in more stolen base attempts.
Naomi Osaka hasn't reached the quarterfinal of a Grand Slam since she won the 2021 Australian Open.
NFL owners have officially approved another way for them to receive money.
The Bears excused Jonathan Owens for part of training camp so he could watch Simone Biles compete at the Paris Olympics.
In the latest edition of Yahoo's fantasy football newsletter, Scott Pianowski examines the wide receiver draft landscape.
Kadarius Toney had several high-profile miscues with the Chiefs last season.
Sargeant, the lone American in F1, scored just one point across 36 F1 races.
Colorado was bettors' favorite team over the 2023 season.
Sure, you should shoot for the moon in your fantasy football drafts — but you have to balance that with some safety, too. Dan Titus reveals the most secure draft picks you can make in the first 10 rounds.
Some key ADP movements have been occurring following the final action of preseason. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts gives her take.
The event will be the first Cup Series points race outside the United States in over 60 years.
The Kelce brothers are a hit in the podcasting world, too.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz and the newest addition to Yahoo Sports, Adam Breneman kick off the inaugural College Football Power Hour with a look at Week 0's biggest matchup, a surprising result in which the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets surprised two continents with a win over ranked Florida State in Dublin, Ireland. The crew explains how Haynes King and Brent Key led the team to a victory and why the 0-1 hole Mike Norvell's Seminoles squad finds itself in may not be the end of the world.
Some people will walk away liking Stalions. Some will always hate him.
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first MLB player to play for two teams in the same game when he batted in Monday's matchup vs. the Toronto Blue Jays.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Florida State's unexpected loss to Georgia Tech in Week 0. They discuss how FSU's offense underwhelmed, and deliberate if there's a shot at making the College Football Playoff.
Dillon crashed both Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the final lap.
The 2017 champion, Stephens lost an opening-round thriller that featured six breaks in the decisive third set.
At least one piece of swirling Cowboys drama is now resolved.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up some underrated wide receivers to take a chance on in drafts.