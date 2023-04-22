A's vs. Rangers Highlights

The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder's 2023 season is opening on a sour note, but his biggest problem is the bad luck he's experienced.
The Blue Jays' most highly-regarded prospect has mowed down Double-A opposition early in the season.
MLB rules require automatic suspension after the Mets' Max Scherzer was ruled to have an illegal foreign substance on his hand, glove vs. Dodgers.
Greg Norman says LIV Golf has 48 of the 'best players in the world' that it is very, very happy with
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers some waiver wire considerations to help boost your roster.
The Oakland Athletics will be packing their bags for Las Vegas, a long-expected move that will affect baseball's fandom far beyond those two cities. MLB is now a significant step closer to expansion, which will bring two more long-overdue franchises into the big leagues while also necessitating the creation of eight new minor-league teams around the country. When the Athletics tidy up the multi-billion-dollar details in Sin City, where they're expected to reside by the 2027 season if not sooner, a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays will be the last hurdle to a 32-team major leagues.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri finally held his end-of-season press conference on Friday, a week and a half after Toronto's loss in the play-in game.
Berkleigh Wright is a finalist in this year's SI Swim Search, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's annual casting call. She hopes to follow in the footsteps of former Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek.
After leading the Giants to three World Series titles, four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner has struggled to a 5.23 ERA over four seasons in Arizona.
The Islanders were locked in another tight game with the Carolina Hurricanes until a big goal late opened a record-setting scoring outburst and helped New York get a big home win after a pair of one-goal losses on the road. Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored 44 seconds apart late in the third period and the Islanders beat the Hurricanes 5-1 Friday night to cut their first-round series deficit to 2-1. Casey Cizikas, Scott Mayfield and Anders Lee also scored as New York got four goals in a 2:18 span late — the fastest four goals in Stanley Cup playoff history — to pull away.
There's little evidence to suggest the NHL referee has treated the Maple Leafs unfairly.
Add the Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard to the growing list of key players who will miss time on the court during these NBA playoffs.
Tom Brady continues to field questions about whether he’ll join the Miami Dolphins after both sides flirted with the possibility several years ago.
Steeped in international curling experience, Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are about to embark on something new. The couple have a combined nine national championships, five world titles, three Olympic appearances and an Olympic gold medal between them in men's and women's team curling. The husband and wife duo will represent Canada for the first time at the world mixed doubles championship in an arena that elicits mixed emotions for both. "We are rookies at the world mixed doubles, no question
20 years after she played Colonial, women’s golf great Annika Sorenstam discusses girls playing boys logically.
The retired university associate dean and mother of three from California is a top 12 finalist in the 2023 Swim Search. The magazine has been a launching pad for models like Kathy Ireland, Christie Brinkley, Elle Macpherson, Kate Upton and Ashley Graham.
Fans didn’t have much to cheer about at all in a game their team never led.
TORONTO — Four years after helping deliver the first championship in franchise history, Nick Nurse is paying the price for a rocky season for the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors announced Friday they had fired the head coach after five seasons. Toronto failed to make the playoffs this season after finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record and losing to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA play-in tournament. “The decision to make a change like this is never arrived at easily or taken li
Manchester United crashed out of Europe at the hands of Sevilla after a 3-0 second-leg loss