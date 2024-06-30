A's vs. D-backs Highlights
Christian Walker and the D-backs defeat Zack Gelof and the A's, 5-1
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leaves the Denver Nuggets for a lucrative free agent contract with the Orlando Magic.
Porter reached a plea deal in January and has since played basketball in Greece. He's back in the NBA after a one-year hiatus.
James Harden is staying with the Clippers.
His team said that Force 'still faces a long and difficult recovery ahead and for the immediate future.'
Bellingham scored two minutes from the end of regulation to send the game into extra time before Kane scored the game winner.
Verstappen didn't win Sunday, thanks to contact between the two drivers, but he still extended his points lead after Norris was forced to retire his car.
The co-main event for UFC 303 was changed four times, with Ige stepping up on a few hours' notice.
June has been a bountiful month for the Orioles' sluggers, resulting in a franchise record.
That audacious goal is starting to look a little less implausible after Lyles swept the 100 and 200 at U.S. Olympic Trials.
Richardson finished fourth in the women's 200-meter final at the U.S. Olympic track & field trials on Saturday evening, one spot shy of what she needed to punch her ticket to Paris in the event.
It was a chaotic card with an emphatic ending, courtesy of Alex Pereira.
The Warriors have reportedly barely spoken with Thompson over the past two weeks.
The 34-year-old averaged 22.6 points (on 47/41/91 shooting splits), 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this past season, leading the Clippers to the first round of the playoffs.
Thompson spent an hour signing autographs at the Sphere during the NHL Draft following the trade.
The 2017 No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick was removed as a volunteer assistant last fall.
In a decision that could have ripple effects over the next several weeks, D'Angelo Russell plans to pick up his $18.7 million option to play for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, according to multiple reports.
The former Olympian overcame an ailing hamstring to run the 100 hurdles at Trials for the first time in 12 years.
Holloway qualifies for Paris Olympics in 110m hurdles by nearly setting a world record.
Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander figure to battle each other on MLB's all-time strikeout list for the rest of their magnificent careers.
"I was a little taken aback by that, and that was the moment that I began to think that maybe this wasn’t going to work out."