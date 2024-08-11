A's vs. Blue Jays Highlights

- Advertisement
The Paris Games produced countless stories of triumph, heartbreak, hope and perseverance.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
All eyes were on quarterbacks in Sunday afternoon's preseason game.
Team USA was perfect in the shootout, pushing longtime rival Hungary off the medal stand.
The USA's dominant women's basketball dynasty survived a bit of a scare, but the gold medal is theirs once again.
Jennifer Valente's second gold medal of the week helped Team USA tie China in the gold medal race.
It was USA vs. France, Part II, and it did not disappoint. France made it as difficult as possible for Team USA, but they managed to eke out a win to secure their eighth straight gold medal and 61st straight Olympic victory.
NBC broadcaster Mike Tirico apologized on social media after misidentifying the Martinique flag as the Palestine flag during the men's basketball medal ceremony at the Paris Olympics.
Sam Darnold started, but J.J. McCarthy was the story for the Vikings.
Team USA men won their fifth straight Olympic gold medal.
Those performances boosted USA Track & Field’s medal count at these Olympics to 34.
The U.S. has won every gold medal in men's basketball since 2008.
In today's edition: The USWNT's new "Big Three," Grant Fisher spotlight, Khelif wins gold, "Layers of the Games," and more.
Kirk Cousins didn't play in the Falcons' preseason opener.
Justin Fields got the chance to start with Russell Wilson being held out.
Aiyuk’s future with the NFC champs has been in limbo since he requested a trade after not being able to negotiate a long-term contract this offseason.
France will play the United States for the gold medal in women's basketball after defeating Belgium, 81-75 on Friday.
Team USA's Anna Hall finished in fifth place in the women's heptathlon after running a 2:04.39 in the final event, the 800M.
Another botched baton pass cost the U.S. a spot on the podium.
The U.S. women extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 games.