A's vs. Blue Jays Highlights
Darell Hernaiz and the A's take on Spencer Horwitz and the Blue Jays on August 8, 2024
From more track and field finals to climbing, table tennis and even breaking, here are the best images that came out of the Games on Friday in France.
Kirk Cousins didn't play in the Falcons' preseason opener.
Justin Fields got the chance to start with Russell Wilson being held out.
Aiyuk’s future with the NFC champs has been in limbo since he requested a trade after not being able to negotiate a long-term contract this offseason.
France will play the United States for the gold medal in women's basketball after defeating Belgium, 81-75 on Friday.
Team USA's Anna Hall finished in fifth place in the women's heptathlon after running a 2:04.39 in the final event, the 800M.
Olivia Reeves won gold in the Olympic women's 71kg weightlifting competition on Friday. She's the United States' first woman to win weightlifting gold in 24 years.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if there’s a possibility we see pro baseball players participating in the 2028 Summer Olympics, the Braves and Reds taking their game next year to the racetrack and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
The U.S. women extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 games.
Another botched baton pass cost the U.S. a spot on the podium.
Sha’Carri Richardson has her gold at last. Richardson and the rest of Team USA’s 4x100 women’s relay team triumphed on Friday night, bringing home gold.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
The U.S. women's basketball team continues their quest for their eighth straight Olympic gold medal.
The modern pentathlon has its own hypothetical backstory: Imagine a soldier trapped behind enemy lines. What would that soldier need to know and do to escape?
In today's edition: U.S. survives Serbia scare, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is in a league of her own, Kristen Faulkner spotlight, breaking makes its debut, and more.
To conclude 'rankings week' on the pod we have Yahoo Fantasy's newest member Tera Roberts join Matt Harmon to identify six make or break ADPs in 2024. Harmon and Roberts discuss six players that need to have career years to justify their current draft positions. The two specifically highlight a trio of 3rd year WRs that have major exceptions in 2024 despite rough seasons in 2023.
A great deal was expected of Maye coming in, only to see him arrive somewhat behind schedule in his development. That has been compared with Milton, who was viewed as the cannon-armed project.
Just four races remain in the regular season and 12 drivers have already scored wins in 2024.
The NFL will hold two games on Christmas Day this season alongside the NBA's traditional five-game marquee slate.
Between some huge moments at the Stade de France to Stephen Curry's comeback win for Team USA, Thursday at the 2024 Paris Olympics provided some incredible photos.