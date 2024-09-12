A's vs. Astros Highlights
Kyle McCann and the A's take on Yordan Alvarez and the Astros on September 11, 2024
Kyle McCann and the A's take on Yordan Alvarez and the Astros on September 11, 2024
It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The duo dives into the Eagles run game and why Saquon Barkley has a legit path to be RB1 in 2024. The two also look at how Philadelphia is using motion to unlock even more opportunities for Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown in the passing game.
Reggie Bush said that “everyone is safe” after an incident at his Encino, California, home on Tuesday night.
The Dodgers star has a new career high in homers.
Burrow told reporters that his constant wrist flexing is part of his recovery routine in an explanation that didn't exactly silence concerns about his health.
Michelle Beisner-Buck apparently did a headstand near the tee box while the ESPN announcer was teeing off.
Mahomes says his place isn't to tell people who to vote for but to register to vote.
Brandon Aiyuk made just two catches and dropped a clear touchdown pass in Monday’s win over the Jets.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don gauges the panic level of some big-name players who disappointed in Week 1.
Jordan Shusterman and guest host Curt Hogg discuss the Brewers' success in 2024, Jackson Chourio’s impressive rookie season, the Cubs being a disappointment so far and whether the Braves or Mets will make the postseason.
Rays manager Kevin Cash also got a one-game ban for the incident.
Gerald McCoy and Baltimore Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy share an update on Kyle's injury on TNF against the Chiefs, discuss Tyreek Hill getting pulled over on Sunday & look ahead to Week 2's games.
Van Noy confirmed that he has a fractured orbital bone and accused the Chiefs training staff of being slow to respond to his medical needs.
Larson didn't get to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 after the Indy 500 was delayed by rain and the 600 was shortened by rain.
Biden added a pair of No. 46 jerseys to his wardrobe on Tuesday.
Sunday's 1-catch, four-yard debut for Harrison landed with a thud after he was touted as a can't-miss prospect. Now it's up to the Cardinals to adjust.
New surveillance footage of the incident has reportedly been unearthed.
Broncos fans eager to greet Russell Wilson in his return to Denver might be in for disappointment.
Pochettino, after a weeks-long wait, is officially the USMNT coach — in part thanks to financial support from a billionaire hedge fund manager. His first game will be in October.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 2 PPR running back rankings.
What is Matt Rhule building at Nebraska? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look back at the impressive victory for the Cornhuskers this weekend. They evaluate the job head coach Matt Rhule has done rebuilding the program, and project if they have a shot finish at the top of the Big Ten in 2024.