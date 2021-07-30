A's vs. Angels Highlights

The Canadian Press

For those who consider the Steel Curtain teams of the 1970s as the NFL’s all-time best, the name Bill Nunn needs to be remembered. And honored. Next week, that happens in Canton, Ohio, when Nunn enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2021 as a contributor. Nunn, who died in 2014, was directly responsible for finding talent from the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). And get a load of some of the talent he came up with for the Steelers, who won four Super