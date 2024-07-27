A's vs. Angels Highlights

- Advertisement
Kodai Senga stumbled off the mound and went down while moving to catch a routine fly ball on Friday night.
The Clippers traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz last week, which set up a contract buyout for the 35-year-old veteran.
More than 750 additional scholarships are coming to college sports.
The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have agreed to terms on a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
"It's a sad day when owners and commissioners choose money over the fans," Barkley said after the NBA passed over TNT in favor of Amazon Prime.
How will another playoff disappointment affect the Ravens?
Arsonists carried out coordinated attacks just hours before the Opening Ceremony.
A total of 16 gold medals will be handed out on Saturday in the first full day of Olympics competition in France.
Training camps are opening across the country and there's no better time to get an insider's perspective on the biggest whispers at the buzziest camps. Yahoo's senior NFL writer Jori Epstein joins Matt Harmon to share her biggest observations and what she's hearing from Bears, Packers, Commanders and Cowboys camp.
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
Chase is the latest wide receiver to hold in (or out) as he seeks a new deal.
Trout lasted two innings before leaving Tuesday's game with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.
Ocon will be teammates with Ferrari junior driver Ollie Bearman.
Christian Yelich's back issue has flared up during his best season since he was an MVP candidate in 2019.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
Follow these four tips to dominate your fantasy football draft.
The fate of "Inside the NBA" hangs in the balance.
The 36-year-old Williams is a three-time First-team All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler.