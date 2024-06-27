A's vs. Angels Highlights
Zach Neto and the Angels take on Max Schuemann and the A's on June 26th, 2024
Mexico plays its second match of the 2024 Copa América on Wednesday against Venezuela.
For the first time, the NBA Draft will be spread over two days with the first round Wednesday and the second round Thursday, June 27 at 4 p.m. ET.
The better analysis of MLB's new uniforms turned out to be "Nike f***ed this up."
Georgia had never qualified for a major tournament before Euro 2024.
Porziņģis is still consulting with doctors and expects to undergo surgery soon.
Dak Prescott filed a separate lawsuit against his accuser claiming she tried to extort him for $100 million.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman examine if there’s reason for concern with Gerrit Cole after two rough outings, drama within the college baseball world, who might be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby and ask why some players don’t have a home run yet this season.
Martin spent one season at USF after transferring from Liberty.
U.S. women's national team coach Emma Hayes has omitted Alex Morgan from the USWNT's roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Fred Zinkie explains why it might be time to deal four players having outstanding seasons.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to EA's Sports recent list of the top 25 toughest places to play in college football ahead of the College Football 25 video game being released next month.
In today's edition: MLB offenses are struggling (again), Knicks-Nets blockbuster, Division I's haves and have-nots, and more.
"How do you retire and don't call the people that you work with?"
On today’s episode of The Exempt List, Charles McDonald is joined by NFL writer Diante Lee from The Ringer to take a look at how a few former defensive coaches will fare as a new head coaches for their teams.
Minnesota's now 2-0 against New York this season. The teams with the best record in each conference will conclude their season series July 2 in New York.
The deal comes with a 30-year lease and a target date in 2028 for the renovations to be complete.
Schlossnagle lambasted a reporter for broaching the subject, then reportedly took the Texas job less than 24 hours later.
Natalie Darwitz, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Colin Campbell, and David Poile will also be inducted.
Mbappé's penalty kick goal in the 56th minute gave France the lead.
All involved have touted Copa América as a competition on par with the European Championships, but its optics have stood in stark contrast to the Euros, where stadiums are invariably full.