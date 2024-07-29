A's vs. Angels Highlights

- Advertisement
Clark averaged 12.5 assists per game in July and shot 43% from the field.
American women, meanwhile, went gold-silver in two separate events.
Miami Marlins rookie shortstop Xavier Edwards is the third MLB player to hit for the cycle in the 2024 season.
Huske wins the first individual gold for the United States at the Paris Games.
The 22-year-old Frenchman wowed the home crowd at La Défense Arena.
Mercedes drivers have won three of the last four races.
Winker is headed to the Mets.
Chris Guiliano, Jack Alexy, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel combined to win gold in the men’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay.
Titmus beat Summer McIntosh and Ledecky to claim gold in the women's 400 meters.
France hammered Fiji to win gold in Rugby Sevens.
Dygert overcame an early fall on the slick Paris pavement to earn Team USA's second medal; Knibb fell three times before successfully finishing.
Thirteen gold medals total will be awarded on Day 1 of the 2024 Olympics.
Malone, who is the reigning U.S. national all-around champion, fell three times and is likely out of individual medal contention.
Kodai Senga stumbled off the mound and went down while moving to catch a routine fly ball on Friday night.
More than 750 additional scholarships are coming to college sports.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk some trade deadline deals, Dylan Cease's no-hitter for the Padres and make their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
"It's a sad day when owners and commissioners choose money over the fans," Barkley said after the NBA passed over TNT in favor of Amazon Prime.
"When Patrick Willis puts hands on you," a former teammate said, "you go down."
A total of 16 gold medals will be handed out on Saturday in the first full day of Olympics competition in France.
Trout lasted two innings before leaving Tuesday's game with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.