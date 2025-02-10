De Vrij's late goal secures draw in Derby della Madonnina
Take a look at Stefan de Vrij's goal in the 90+3rd minute to secure a 1-1 draw against AC Milan in Serie A in February 2025.
In today's edition: Philly demolishes Kansas City, Eagles catch the A's, Hubie's farewell, Luka's debut, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Most of the Eagles' core should be back in 2025.
Sirianni got his Gatorade bath long before the two-minute warning, perhaps the earliest a coach has gotten that treatment in a Super Bowl. This outcome couldn't have been predicted in September.
Jalen Hurts finally got his moment in Super Bowl LIX.
Eagles' Super Bowl dominance might have been a sign of things to come.
There is no one who has more experience winning and losing Super Bowls than Tom Brady.
DeAndre Hopkins wants to know where the outrage is when close calls go against the Chiefs.
In Nick Foles' defense, he's not wrong.
Fair or not, almost everything with Mahomes is framed against his pursuit of Brady and the title of greatest ever. This was supposed to be another step in that direction. Instead, Mahomes is stalled, however temporarily.
The Eagles got off to a hot start in Super Bowl LIX.
The Eagles scored first on a familiar play.
No one celebrated their 22nd birthday like Eagles CB Cooper DeJean.
Donald Trump golfed with Tiger Woods on Sunday morning before making the trek to New Orleans.
Fox Sports' score graphic is going to take some getting used to.
Patrick Dumont's explanations for the Luka Dončić trade aren't likely to satiate frustrated Mavericks fans.
What worked? What didn't? We're sizing up all the ads from the Super Bowl here, from PuppyMonkeyBaby to the Seal seal.
The spread has stayed steady in the days leading up to Super Bowl LIX.
Moore has been an NFL offensive coordinator for the Eagles, Chargers and Cowboys since 2019.
Moss stepped away from the show in December to undergo surgery.
Belichick famously beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, but was turned down for their head coaching job last year.