Voting mailers in Seminole County

Tim Hortons Field will be the site of Canada's home World Cup qualifier against the United States in January, the Canadian Soccer Association said Thursday.
A look back at Canada's Olympic hockey uniforms over the years.
Justin Cuthbert talks bets, hedges and options in the NHL futures market after sportsbook re-set the odds on an idle day in the league schedule.
James told reporters that he accidentally "grazed" Stewart's face.
The Lions got a Thanksgiving game, but fell short of a win.
32 NHL teams, 32 reasons to be optimistic this holiday season.
Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says the teams 6-12-2 record has left him feeling exhausted, and that performances like Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins are unacceptable. The Canucks have won just once in their last eight games.
After piling on 71 points in the first half vs. the Raptors, Memphis had just 42 in the final 24 minutes. Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane and coach Taylor Jenkins discussed what changed.
From Chris Bassitt to Jose Ramirez, the Blue Jays should have some great options to bolster their roster via trades this offseason.
The NFL didn't end up with a great Thanksgiving slate, but we'll still watch.
It didn't count, but Anthony Edwards still earned a spot in the dunk of the year conversation.
This goal is a perfect metaphor for the Canadiens' 2021-22 campaign.
Why the NHL is choosing to do what it hasn't previous — organize an All-Star Game in an Olympic year — is both a valid and easily-answerable question.
The Blue Jays are reportedly in the mix for one of the best pitchers on the market this offseason.
LeBron James didn't hesitate in calling out two fans in Indianapolis on Wednesday night.
Aaron Rodgers was quick to show his legion-less toes and explain he has a fractured one.
Steve Cohen called out Steven Matz's agent for "unprofessional behavior."
An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.
Ten-man Tottenham conceded a late goal and fell to a humbling 2-1 loss to lowly Slovenian team NS Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, a result that puts the London club in danger of being eliminated from the third-tier competition. Amadej Maroša scored for Mura four minutes into stoppage time in Maribor, finishing off a quick counterattack with a shot that was deflected and looped into the net. It was a big blow for new Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, whose team now risks eliminat
Canada's Sydney Pickrem swam to another victory in the women's 200-metre individual medley at the International Swimming League (ISL) playoff meet on Thursday. The 24-year-old Olympian claimed first place in two minutes 6.50 seconds, with fellow Canadian Mary-Sophie Harvey posting a second-place time of 2:07.61. Pickrem most recently won the event in the Eindhoven, Netherlands, pool last Saturday. While Energy Standard's Harvey took the lead from Pickrem at the 100-metre mark, the latter grabbed