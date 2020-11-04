Voters Wait in Line at Night to Cast Ballots in Hartselle, Alabama
Voters braved long lines at night to cast their Election Day votes in Hartselle, Alabama, on October 3.
Footage uploaded by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office shows a line of voters wrapping around Sparkman Civic Center in Hartselle.
“A live look at the Hartselle Civic Center where there is still a line but much shorter,” wrote the Sheriff’s Office on the Facebook post. “REMEMBER if you are IN LINE by 7pm you will still be able to vote.” Credit: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful