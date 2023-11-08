Voters are still angry about Roe v. Wade reversal, and they showed it in Ohio
Election results in Ohio, Virginia, and Kentucky signaled voters' support for reproductive rights and shifted more power to Democrats in the three states.
"The wreckage is almost unimaginable," Clinton tells the hosts of "The View" The post ‘The View’: Hillary Clinton Says She ‘Tried Really Hard’ to Give Trump a Chance, But Reelecting Him ‘Would Be the End of Our Country’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Ivanka Trump testifies Wednesday in a New York civil fraud trial following her father's pugnacious testimony earlier in the week. Will her performance be more subdued?
Former president endorsed Republican Daniel Cameron for Kentucky governor earlier this year
2024 GOP presidential hopeful and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Tuesday night that failed Republican Kentucky gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron made a “huge mistake” by associating himself with former President Trump and accepting his endorsement in the race. “Daniel Cameron made a huge mistake by embracing Donald Trump and selling his soul to…
The conspiracy theorist lawmaker said something that even her biggest critics agreed with.
The Arkansas governor, who was press secretary under the former president, had avoided backing him for 2024.
Former president raged as legal adviser went on ‘60 Minutes’ amid Georgia conspiracy case
The Republican party needs a leader now more than ever. As Democrats crow over surprisingly strong election results yesterday, in spite of President Biden’s dismal polling figures, it seems that every Republican presidential hopeful wrongly assessed the state of the party and primary electorate. Voters aren’t excited about the GOP. They’re excited about Trump.
After Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News that Trump should get a "better sketch artist" in court, and called her work a travesty, the artist hit back.
Robert Reich responded to “disturbing” polling showing Biden trailing Trump in swing states.
The New York Times reporter also revealed an element of Donald Trump's testimony that surprised her.
The amendment from Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia failed due to the opposition of most Republicans.
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire. Loblaw Companies Ltd. said it’s worried the code could "raise food prices for Canadians by more than $1 billion" in a letter sent to members of both the steering committee developing the code and the industry sub-committee on Nov. 1, and obtained by The Canadian Press. The grocer cannot endorse the code in its current form, wrote ch
Sen. Rick Scott’s plea for ‘unity’ and an end to the GOP race should give rivals an opening in Wednesday’s debate. | Opinion
"Sabotage continues to appeal to a minority of young people as a method of protest against" Moscow's war with Ukraine, British intelligence said.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s use of doubles has been confirmed, despite staunch denials by the Kremlin, according to multiple sources.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The field of candidates onstage for the third Republican presidential debate will be the smallest yet. Five hopefuls will participate in Wednesday night’s debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, according to the Republican National Committee. To have qualified for the third debate, candidates needed at least 4% support in two national polls or 4% in one national poll as well as two polls from four of the early-voting states — Iowa,
Fox NewsDonald Trump’s whiny and rambling testimony Monday in his civil fraud trial in New York was captured by a courtroom sketch artist whose depiction of the former president could use some improvements, former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News’ The Five. When asked if she had any advice for Trump, the Fox News co-host said he should just “keep doing what he’s doing,” adding: “I would advise him to ask for a better sketch artist, because I think that does not
The former Missouri Democratic senator shredded the Alabama Republican's decision-making, saying it was "just amazing."
Israel says it has “eliminated” Mohsen Abu Zina, Hamas’s top weapons chief, who helped build the terror group’s arsenal of rockets.