Associated Press

The Masters should be above all the clamor caused by 18 players from LIV Golf and this feeling of “us versus them” in the first major championship of the year. The Masters is a real chance for LIV Golf because with few exceptions, its members have not mixed it up with anyone but themselves over the last nine months while piling up generational wealth provided by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. “I think it’s just important for LIV guys to be up there because I think we need to be up there,” said Cameron Smith, still known more as the ”champion golfer of the year" from St. Andrews than team captain of LIV's Rippers.