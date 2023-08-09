Voters in Macomb County show up for local primary elections
An August Election Day brought out voters in Macomb County. A primary for mayor in Warren has six candidates, with current Mayor Jim Fouts off the ballot after 16 years in office.
During a prepared speech on veterans health care, Trump found time for screeds about his indictments that are coming under legal scrutiny.
The agent suggests protecting the president in prison wouldn’t be ‘very difficult’
CNN's Paul Begala, a former strategist for Bill Clinton, said Trump's tirade shows he's suddenly "so scared."
The former president again goes on the offensive, signaling he won't stop discussing Jan. 6 election fraud case or attacking the judge and prosecutor.
"I absolutely can see it coming because this man cannot shut up."
Putin has maintained his grip on power by imprisoning opponents, cracking down on the press, and approving changes that allow him to stay in office until 2036.
John Eastman's attorney wouldn't give a straight answer to the MSNBC host's first question.
To put this in terms Donald Trump might understand, the judge in his latest criminal case needs to hit him with a big, beautiful, powerful gag order.
WINDHAM, N.H. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday kept up his attacks on special counsel Jack Smith and vowed to continue talking about his criminal cases even as prosecutors sought a protective order to limit the evidence that Trump and his team could share. In the early voting state of New Hampshire, Trump assailed Smith as a “thug prosecutor” and a “deranged guy” a week after being indicted on felony charges for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-u
Dmitry Medvedev is afraid. He’s afraid because his boss, Vladimir Putin, is also afraid.
The longtime Fox News host offers a reminder on a "failed presidency."
The former White House lawyer used a bank robber analogy to explain why the defense doesn’t fly.
In a new Emerson College survey, Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego comes out ahead in every polled three-way matchup in the key Senate race next year.
They’d be a “powerful” and “remarkable star witness,” said the key figure in the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon.
RSBNDuring a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump spewed a litany of personal grievances and attacks on his political opponents on both sides of the aisle. Those among the targets: Chris Christie, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and more.The 2024 candidate once again smeared Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as a “racist,” and baselessly suggested she had an “affair” with a “gang member.”“They say there’s a young woman—a young racist in Atlanta—they say s
One is simply "absurd," said the MSNBC anchor.
The MSNBC host slammed the son of the former president for a claim he made on TV last week.
In his first public comments on impeachment since McCarthy teased an inquiry into Biden, McConnell suggested he was unenthusiastic about the idea.
CNNMike Pence’s former chief of staff responded Tuesday to his turncoat colleague’s criticism of their onetime shared boss—which culminated in retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg’s endorsement of former President Donald Trump Monday.Appearing on CNN, Marc Short read aloud emails he claimed were from Kellogg, Pence’s former national security adviser, on the night of Jan. 6. In the communications, Kellogg was supportive of Pence’s position: that he had solely ceremonial duties in overseeing the ce
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed rules are "littered with crutches to hide his insecurity and ineptitude," Gov. Gavin Newsom's spokesperson said.