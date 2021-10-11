Vote for the Football Friday Play of the Week

The Canadian Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed Jon Cooper to a three-year extension through the 2024-25 season, rewarding their coach after the team won consecutive Stanley Cup titles. Cooper has been behind bench with the Lightning since March 2013, and the team has made five appearances in the Eastern Conference Final. It has played in the Stanley Cup Final three times over the past seven seasons. “Unequivocally, Coop is the best person for the job,” general manager Julien BriseBois sa