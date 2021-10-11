Vote for the Football Friday Play of the Week
Here are the top three plays from Friday's high school football action.
Before new storylines emerge, let's tackle the talking points hovering over the start of the NHL season.
The Red Sox got an all-time lucky break on a strange play in the top of the 13th, then ended it with a homer in the bottom of the inning.
Right when the Chicago White Sox got in big trouble, they found a way.
Patrick Mahomes threw a pair of interceptions on Sunday night in a tough, rainy showing for the Chiefs.
Canadian Leylah Fernandez rallied from an error-filled first set to defeat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a marathon match in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open Sunday night.
Using advanced analytics like fun rating and entertainment factor, here's a comprehensive ranking of the most must-see teams.
When a call didn't go his way, Nick Nurse reacted with a very familiar, widely adored facial expression.
Leading with the back-and-forth affair between the Chargers and Browns, Dalton Del Don recaps Week 5's Sunday fantasy action.
Irving hasn't budged on his COVID-19 vaccine stance, so the Nets are preparing to play half their games without him.
Last-second losses are taking their toll on Dan Campbell's emotions.
The Vancouver Canucks have traded beleaguered defenceman Olli Juolevi to the Florida Panthers.
The New York Rangers and top center Mika Zibanejad have agreed to an eight-year contract worth $68 million.
The Falcons didn't appear to have their kicking net in London, but they jury-rigged an excellent solution.
The Raptors have a long way to go before they can be considered a title contender, but VanVleet is setting the bar high for this season.
Connor McDavid to hit 150 points? Washington and Pittsburgh to each miss the playoffs? It could happen.
With the rigours of the NBA season and injuries dictating which players are available on any given night, don’t expect the Raptors’ rotation to be set in stone this year.
The Ravens aren't off to the best start this season, but they're still 3-1.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed Jon Cooper to a three-year extension through the 2024-25 season, rewarding their coach after the team won consecutive Stanley Cup titles. Cooper has been behind bench with the Lightning since March 2013, and the team has made five appearances in the Eastern Conference Final. It has played in the Stanley Cup Final three times over the past seven seasons. “Unequivocally, Coop is the best person for the job,” general manager Julien BriseBois sa
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Missing some key players and facing a physical Jamaica side under fire for a poor start to the final round of World Cup qualifying, Canada emerged with a valuable away point after a scoreless draw Sunday. The Canadians (1-0-4) remain unbeaten in the Octagonal round-robin. But they will think back on squandering a gilt-edged chance falling to Liam Millar in the second half of a game where clear scoring chances were few and far between. It's a measure of the raised expectations
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer spoke to Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill about the potential of having his jersey retired, what it would mean to him and the NBA’s upcoming list of 75 greatest players.