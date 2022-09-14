Von Der Leyen Praises Zelenska, Signals EU Expansion in State of Union Address

European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen spoke in praise of the Ukrainian people and of First Lady Olena Zelenska, who was in attendance, during her State of the Union address in Strasbourg on September 14.

“Dear Olena, it took immense courage to resist Putin’s cruelty,” Von der Leyen told Zelenska. “But you found that courage.”

“You have given courage to the whole nation. And we have seen in the last days the bravery of Ukrainians paying off,” she continued.

Von der Leyen said the European Commission would provide €100 million for the rebuilding of Ukrainian schools, “because the future of Ukraine begins in its schools.”

Later in her speech, Von der Leyen addressed the citizens of Ukraine, the Western Balkans, Moldova and Georgia, saying, “You are part of our family, your future is in our Union, and our Union is not complete without you.” Credit: Ursula von der Leyen via Storyful