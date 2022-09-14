Von Der Leyen Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth in EU Address

European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II during her State of the Union address in Strasbourg on September 14.

“As we look around at the state of the world today, it can often feel like there is a fading away of what once seemed so permanent,” Von der Leyen said. “And in some way, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week reminded us of this.”

Von der Leyen said the queen “was a constant throughout the turbulent and transforming events in the last 70 years.”

Von der Leyen repeated the queen’s words from the height of the pandemic, applying them to today: “We will succeed – and that success will belong to every one of us." Credit: Ursula von der Leyen via Storyful