Volusia County Tallies More Than $250 Million in Damage From Hurricane Ian

Florida officials estimated that Volusia County had sustained more than $250 million in damage from Hurricane Ian.

Jim Judge, Volusia County’s emergency management director, said during a press conference held with Florida Gov Ron DeSantis on Friday, October 7, that parts of the county, on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, were inundated with more than 21 inches of rain.

Judge said about 6,000 homes had been inundated; 1,000 businesses, hotels, and motels had been damaged; and 1,000 homes along the St Johns River were in danger of flooding.

A news release on DeSantis’s website said impacted residents in Volusia County could apply for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Footage captured by Twitter user @Joelalbair shows a pile of debris in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, on October 11. Credit: Joel Albair via Storyful