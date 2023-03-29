Volusia County principal resigns after sending scammer posing as Elon Musk $100K
Volusia County principal resigns after sending scammer posing as Elon Musk $100K
Volusia County principal resigns after sending scammer posing as Elon Musk $100K
Actor and Goop founder faces civil lawsuit regarding 2016 skiing collision involving retired optometrist Terry Sanderson at Deer Valley resort
‘Why did he invite me to his room, take off his clothes and corner me when I came out of the bathroom even though he knew he had a wife?’ adult actor tweets
‘We strongly believe there was going to be some other targets, including maybe family members, and one of the malls here in Nashville,’ said the police chief
The late night host had the receipts on the ex-president's Texas rally.
‘Every time I think about the situation I get this feeling in my chest which is pure fear,’ witness says
Even if his trip is about the media, somehow it's turned into speculation around another family saga...
The long-debated agreement on “Power of Siberia 2” (POS2) – a massive pipeline project to pump gas from Western Siberia to China via Mongolia – has become emblematic of the one-sided and slightly abusive relationship between China and Russia since the start of the Ukraine war. It is not good news for Moscow.
‘You can almost sense that this is the $79 pp option at a mid-tier catering company’
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/ReutersThe suspected shooter who killed three children and three adults at a school in Nashville on Monday morning sent a series of dark messages to a friend in the minutes leading up to the attack, according to a report.Police identified Audrey Hale, 28, as the person responsible for the bloodshed at the Covenant School. In a statement, authorities said the first 911 call about shots being fired at the private Christian school was made at 10:13 a.m.Just
Afghanistan's rulers the Taliban claim to have rehabilitated hundreds of vehicles the US said it destroyed in its chaotic withdrawal in 2021.
Authorities say the former Covenant student entered through a side door and killed six people before being shot dead by responding police officers.
Vladimir Putin has announced that Russian tactical nuclear weapons will be stationed in Belarus. This new sabre-rattling was clearly intended to intimidate the West, and the free states of eastern Europe in particular; once deployed, these weapons systems would threaten a swathe of the continent from the Baltic States in the north, to Romania and Moldova in the south east. But there is also another motivation behind the decision. As even his old allies lose faith in the Kremlin’s power, Putin is
Dawn Martin said she went to the auction because she closely followed the trial of Alex Murdaugh.
"I don't think you would do it," Hannity told Trump, offering him an out. But Trump replied, "I would do that," and claimed it was his "right."
Her version of an off-duty uniform.
"What happened on that day was as close to an attempted insurrection as we’ve seen in a very long time," Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said.
Dozens of Twitter users responded to Rep. Andy Ogles' statement on the school shooting by reposting his photo with his family, posing with guns.
Bianca Andreescu was reduced to tears on court after suffering an agonising ankle injury at the Miami Open.
With a side of light trolling, of course.
The iHeartRadio Music Awards were hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Monday.