Volusia County officials enforce special event zone law during unpermitted truck event

MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w
By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in
With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.
Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.
Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.
TORONTO — Aaron Cockerill knows the RBC Canadian Open is an opportunity. It's more than a chance to play elite golf in front of family and friends, it's an opportunity to show North American golf fans what they've been missing. Cockerill, from Stony Mountain, Man., shot a 2-under-par 68 on Friday morning to make the cut in his first-ever PGA Tour event. The top-ranked Canadian on the European-based DP World Tour, Cockerill wants to showcase his talent for his home continent. "One hundred per cen
MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord
The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.
DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go
'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se
The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both
NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.
The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,
The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.
While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes
It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.
TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,
After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.