Volusia County Deputies Bring Wandering Toddler Back to His Mother

A group of deputies in Deltona, Florida, returned a wandering toddler home safe to his worried mother on May 10, bodycam posted to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows.

The boy, estimated to be “no more than two” by one of the civilians in the video, seems perfectly content to play with a ball as the deputy whose bodycam captured the incident arrives on scene.

After talking with the group of locals watching the toddler, the officers learn that a boy who deputies estimated to be 13 years old was the first to spot the infant venturing dangerously close to the road. The deputies take the toddler’s photograph and knock on houses throughout the neighborhood. Eventually, they locate a house with an open door and speak with the toddler’s frantic mother, who says that she was asleep.

At the end of the video, the mother is reunited with her smiling child and the deputies advise her to purchase a childproof doorknob device to prevent the incident from happening again.

“This is a good reminder for all parents of toddlers,” the caption accompanying the footage on Facebook reads. “Make sure you know who’s watching the kids, and make sure your doors are secure. All it takes is a few seconds and your child is headed off to explore.” Credit: Volusia Sheriff’s Office via Storyful