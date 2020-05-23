Volunteers place dozens of flags in Sac cemetery for Memorial Day

Volunteers placed dozens of flags at the city’s historic cemetery off Broadway. The veteran affiliated council of Sacramento has been doing this for almost 50 years, but this year, they had to make big changes because of the pandemic. Usually, around 300 people place 5,000 flags. On Friday, they could only have 20 people there -- and all were socially distance. They said it was important for them to carry on the tradition even if they were only able to place a fraction of the flags they usually do. Get the full story in the video above.

Scroll to continue with content Ad