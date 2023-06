Volunteers are needed to remove debris, including abandoned crab traps, from Tampa Bay's coastal waterways. Ocean Aid 306, Tampa Bay Watch, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, and Coastal Impact Fund are hosting the Ghost Trap Rodeo Tournament Series on July 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers may meet at two locations: Belleair Causeway and Fort DeSoto Park boat ramp.