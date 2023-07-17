Volunteers in Libya move turtle eggs to safer shores

STORY: Since 2011, Edama for Nature Conservation has been conserving turtle nests and other species in Libya’s coastal city Zuwarah, west of Tripoli, to protect them from extinction.

Mohsen al-Mansouri says the turtles are also under threat by people who try to sell the eggs.

He is one of a group of volunteers who search the beach for nests almost daily, before unearthing the eggs and relocating them to the uninhabited Farwa Island.

“We have saved, moved, and protected hundreds of nests over the years, depending on how big the nest is, there are usually 70 to 80 or 100 to 160 eggs in each nest,” says Edama co-founder Abou Bakr al-Mansouri.