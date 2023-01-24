Volunteers kickoff the Super Bowl
More than 1,500 Super Bowl volunteers are coming together for football's biggest day. Ashley Holden was at Footprint Center taking in all the sights and sounds.
This week, we have a circus in Vancouver, some sage financial advice, and a touchdown pass in Buffalo in honour of the NFL playoffs.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft
VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to
Cole Caufield admitted Friday that he's "not too worried" about signing an eventual contract extension with the Montreal Canadiens.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns Saturday night, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and, relying on guts and guile, led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth
DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti
DENVER (AP) — Denver big man Nikola Jokic missed the Nuggets' game against Indiana on Friday night because of tightness in his left hamstring. Jokic sat out a game last week to rest a sore right wrist. He also missed three games in November due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. The two-time reigning NBA MVP has triple-doubles in five of his last six games. He’s averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds and 9.9 assists this season. Forward Vlatko Cancar also sat out because of an illness not rel
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 for Miami, which trailed by 16 in the first half. Lowry scored 17 for the Heat, the last nine of those coming in a span of 1:42 down the stretch. Trey Murphy III had 17 for New Orleans, which got 14 points and 16 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas. CJ McCollum scored 13 and Larry Nan
LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Jon Rahm got off to a hot start and shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday on PGA West's Stadium Course for a share of the lead with tour rookie Davis Thompson in The American Express. Thompson's run of eagles in the Southern California desert finally ended as the 23-year-old carded a 67, also on the Stadium Course, to settle into a tie with Rahm at 23-under 193. Thompson, who had five eagles in leading through the first two rounds, just missed a 35-foot birdie putt on No. 18 tha
VANCOUVER — A difficult season is wearing on the Vancouver Canucks. With rumours of a coaching change swirling and facing a rash of fearsome opponents, the team dropped a 4-1 decision to the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Friday. “It kind of seems like the mindset and the mood got to us tonight," said defenceman Tyler Myers. "You can tell guys are down. It’s not easy times right now, there’s a lot going on. We’ve got to find a way to stay positive and keep working." The Canucks (18-24-3) are now
The Edmonton Oilers are riding a league-high six-game win streak, but is their newfound success sustainable?
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan says he's won his appeal of the NFL's decision to fine him $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury during a game. And New Orleans' career sack leader is also questioning the NFL's process for handing down punishment before requesting medical records needed to make an informed ruling. Jordan said in a text message to The Associated Press on Thursday that the NFL sought and reviewed records from physicians leading up to his recent appeal, but s
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday, but the All-Pro quarterback expects to play in next weekend's AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to le
Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this
NEW YORK — The NHL has fined Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice US$25,000 after he complained about the officiating in his team's recent 5-4 overtime loss at Toronto. The Maple Leafs had seven power plays to Florida's three in Tuesday's game, and scored on two of them. "There will always be penalties you take that you earn, and there's a whole bunch you're not going to like,'' Maurice said after the game. "I thought we had the inordinate share of those. "I don't know what the hell those (r
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored in the third period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied from two goals down to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 Saturday night, snapping a two-game losing streak. Nyquist joined Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine with a goal and an assist, Boone Jenner and Sean Kuraly also scored, and Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg each had two assists for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 22 shots. The Blue Jackets remained in last place in the Metropolitan Division.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Steve Kerr doesn't like being the bad guy, and empathizes with fans who get upset when NBA teams rest star players. Golden State's coach has a solution — less games. Following the Warrior's overtime loss in Boston on Thursday night, Kerr sat superstar Steph Curry along with starters Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Curry, who recently returned after missing 11 games with a shoulder injury, played 43 minutes and sco
A new documentary tells the story of former Toronto Maple Leafs owner Harold Ballard, considered by some to be one of the worst owners in the history of the NHL.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Miller grew up idolizing goalie Dominik Hasek, and upon signing with the Buffalo Sabres in 2002, fantasized of one day having his name and number hang from the arena rafters. Not only did Miller's dream become reality on Thursday night, he was wowed by having Hasek appear by video from his home in the Czech Republic to welcome him into the exclusive club with the Sabres. “Ryan, I’m honored to be a part of your night. As goalies, we know what the position demands, all ey
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. Strome, also a former Coyo