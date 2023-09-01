Volunteers install mosaic at playground

Storyful

Doorbell camera footage at a Virginia home captured a man allegedly stealing a package right out of a delivery person’s hand on Thursday, August 24.Ciro Mangieri, who lives at the home in North Chesterfield, in the greater Richmond area, told Storyful that it felt “frustrating and violating” to have had the package stolen. In the footage, the man can be seen walking closely behind the FedEx worker as she approaches the home, before he quickly yanks the package from her.The delivery driver said the man in the video had approached her and said the package belonged to him, before “forcefully” taking it, Chesterfield County police said in an incident summary the department sent to Storyful on Wednesday, August 30. The suspect has not been arrested and the incident is still under investigation, police said.“The safe and secure delivery of our customers’ shipments is a top priority. We are working with local authorities as they investigate this incident,” FedEx said in an emailed statement to Storyful. Credit: Ciro Mangieri via Storyful