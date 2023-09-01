Volunteers install mosaic at playground
Volunteers installed a mosaic at the new Chutes and Ladders Playground at Harrisburg's Reservoir Park. Tiles were created by community members.
Volunteers installed a mosaic at the new Chutes and Ladders Playground at Harrisburg's Reservoir Park. Tiles were created by community members.
A factory worker attacked his colleague six times with blows to the head with the sharp edge of a hammer.
BURLINGTON, ONT. — Police west of Toronto are warning drivers to keep their windows closed as they pass the scene where five million bees fell off a truck. Halton Regional Police say the crates of bees fell onto Guelph Line north of Dundas Street in Burlington, Ont. They thanked the beekeepers who arrived at the scene Wednesday morning to help with the cleanup. Police told passing drivers to keep their windows closed and pedestrians to avoid the area until the scene was clear. The force says the
US District Judge Timothy Kelly, the judge who would have sentenced the men, was sick, The US Marshals Service told Insider.
The Florida man “was unique in that he followed through with some of these threats, including by emailing explicit pictures to one victim’s college admissions department,” authorities said.
Hours after entering a plea of not guilty in the Georgia election interference case, former President Donald Trump has filed a motion to sever his case from other defendants who have requested a speedy trial. The moves comes after a judge last week set a trial date of Oct. 23 for co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro, who had requested a speedy trial -- prompting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wiilis to reiterate her desire to try all of the case's 19 defendants together. In the filing on Thursday, Trump's attorney Steve Sadow said that he "will not have sufficient time to prepare" for the case by Oct. 23.
Police discovered the bodies after conducting a welfare check at the house
“This is a tragedy all the way around,” officials told a news outlet.
Breanna Gayle Devall Runions, 25, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in the death of Evangaline Gunter in Tennessee.
VANCOUVER — It started with what Vancouver police say was a "violent and unprovoked" attack on Canada Day 2009 near Granville Island, where a young woman was sexually assaulted before a witness intervened. There would be three more sexual attacks on women over the following 18 months in downtown Vancouver, and the suspect would evade capture for 14 years. But now, police say they have solved the cold-case sexual assaults, leading to the arrest of a suspect in Regina. The Vancouver Police Departm
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two men incarcerated at Newfoundland and Labrador's largest jail say inmates are struggling with hopelessness, desperation and worsening mental health as they allegedly spend days locked in their cellblocks without family visits, counselling or trips outside. Kevin Reid said men inside Her Majesty's Penitentiary feel they can't show any vulnerability or emotion. As their distress grows, they have nobody to turn to about their mental state. "To be honest, there are guys here wh
A British Columbia woman assaulted by a Kelowna Mountie during a wellness check more than three years ago says she's disappointed the officer received a conditional discharge and probation this week, calling the sentencing "a slap on the wrist." Mona Wang was a nursing student at the University of B.C.'s Okanagan campus in January 2020, when Const. Lacy Browning dragged her from her apartment after Wang's boyfriend asked police to check on her well-being. Surveillance video disclosed as part of
A man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and claimed that rioters "officially took the White House" in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election has been charged.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday held Rudy Giuliani liable in a defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers who say they were falsely accused of fraud, ruling that the former New York city mayor gave “only lip service” to complying with his legal obligations while trying to portray himself as the victim in the case. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said the punishment was necessary because Giuliani had ignored his duty as a defendant to turn over information requeste
Interpol's request to start a search was not made until 15 August - five days after Sara was found dead.
Paris Jackson said that Michael Jackson didn't like celebrating his birthday after being criticized for not posting about it on social media.
Doorbell camera footage at a Virginia home captured a man allegedly stealing a package right out of a delivery person’s hand on Thursday, August 24.Ciro Mangieri, who lives at the home in North Chesterfield, in the greater Richmond area, told Storyful that it felt “frustrating and violating” to have had the package stolen. In the footage, the man can be seen walking closely behind the FedEx worker as she approaches the home, before he quickly yanks the package from her.The delivery driver said the man in the video had approached her and said the package belonged to him, before “forcefully” taking it, Chesterfield County police said in an incident summary the department sent to Storyful on Wednesday, August 30. The suspect has not been arrested and the incident is still under investigation, police said.“The safe and secure delivery of our customers’ shipments is a top priority. We are working with local authorities as they investigate this incident,” FedEx said in an emailed statement to Storyful. Credit: Ciro Mangieri via Storyful
Brett Alan Rotella, 34, is accused of forcefully entering the walkway and assaulting law enforcement who shot rubber bullets at his feet.
TORONTO — Metro workers from 27 stores in the Greater Toronto Area have a new collective agreement after a month-long strike. The workers represented by Unifor voted to ratify a second tentative deal just two days after Metro was granted a temporary injunction restricting secondary picket lines that blocked fresh product deliveries to its stores. More than 3,700 workers had been on strike since July 29 after rejecting the first tentative agreement recommended by their bargaining committee. Unifo
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for a probe into flooding at a work site in the southwest that killed four people and left another 48 missing as officials are still seeking answers more than a week after the incident.Most Read from BloombergUS Health Officials Urge Moving Pot to Lower-Risk CategoryUBS Smashes Banking Record as It Absorbs Credit SuisseHong Kong to Shut Down City Before Super Typhoon Saola HitsSingapore S$1 Billion Laundering Scandal Embroils Its Banking GiantsStoc
No discoveries have yet been made at a rural property near Bragg Creek, Alta., about 30 kilometres west of Calgary, that police say is connected to a historic missing persons case.Calgary police said they began searching the area located along Highway 762 south of the Alberta hamlet "a few days ago" after receiving a tip that there may be human remains related to a decades-old case in that area."This is a situation where we have information that's come to us that we believe is reliable," said St