Volunteers honor veterans during Wreaths Across America

The Canadian Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Taylor ran for 170 yards and scored on a 67-yarder with 2:01 left to help the Indianapolis Colts seal a 27-17 victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday night. The Colts (8-6) solidified their playoff hopes by winning for the fifth time in six games — and ending an eight-game losing streak to the rival Patriots (9-5). Taylor has run for a touchdown in 11 straight games to tie Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for the longest streak in franchise history. New England ha