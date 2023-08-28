Voluntary evacuations ordered in parts of Hernando Co. ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia

WFTS-Tampa

Voluntary Evacuations have been issued for all areas west of US 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C beginning at 12 p.m. on Monday. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county-wide, are included. Residents are advised to seek safe shelter with family or friends who reside in a safe structure. If this is not a possibility, a public shelter will open at 12 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023. https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/local-news/tropical-storm-idaila-shelter-locations