Voluntary Evacuations Issued as Central Florida Wildfire Grows

Voluntary evacuations were issued as a wildfire near Fellsmere, Florida, grew from around 150 acres to 1,600 acres on Friday, May 21.

No structures were damaged or destroyed as of Friday afternoon, according to the Fellsmere Police Department.

Officials reopened the southbound Interstate 95 highway at 6 pm as crews continued to battle the fire line near power structures.

This footage, released by Fellsmere Police Department, shows the progression of the blaze on Friday. Police said the first clip shows the fire at approximately 250 acres near the Indian River County shooting range.

The second clip shows the fire nearing 450 acres, which led to the Interstate 95 highway, police said. The third clip shows the fire at approximately 850 acres when the voluntary evacuation notice was issued east of Willow Avenue, and the fourth clip shows crews holding the fire line near 105th Street, according to police. Credit: Fellsmere Police Department via Storyful