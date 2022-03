STORY: Ever fancied taking a taxi through the sky?

LOCATION: Le Bourget, France

German startup Volocopter is building electric air taxis

The company says it raised $170 million in a new financing round

bringing the total amount of funds raised to $579 million

Volocopter says the funds will help the certification of its air taxis

and the commercial launch worldwide

It plans to have a service in operation for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024