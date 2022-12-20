Volley of Teddy Bears Fly Into Rink During Cleveland Monsters ‘Teddy Bear Toss’

Hockey fans in Cleveland, Ohio, broke a Teddy Bear Toss record during an American Hockey League game between the Cleveland Monsters and Laval Rockets on Sunday, December 18.

Video shared to Twitter by @_Btwentyfive shows a volley of soft toys flying into the hockey rink after the Monsters scored their first goal of the game.

Fans were able to donate a new record of 12,476 teddy bears, beating the previous year’s record of 10,168. Credit: @_Btwentyfive via Storyful