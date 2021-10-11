Volcanic Lightning Flashes as Cumbre Vieja Erupts

Volcanic lightning flashed at the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupting on the Spanish island of La Palma, video posted on October 11 shows.

This clip, posted on Twitter by the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (INVOLCAN), shows a flash of lightning as ash, smoke, and lava erupt from the volcano.

According to a 2016 study by Geophysical Research Letters, volcanic lightning occurs as the result of the electrification of ash. Credit: Involcan via Storyful