VOA Country Music Festival: Who's performing, tickets, parking and more

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Snagging tickets for a Taylor Swift concert can feel like winning the lottery and so it's no surprise that many Canadian fans hope the odds work out in their favour as ticket sales begin on Wednesday. Last week, the pop superstar announced six concert dates at Toronto's Rogers Centre in November 2024. And with it being the only Canadian stop on her Eras Tour, seats for the shows are certain to be in hot demand. Here's what you need to know as the tickets begin to go on sale: 1. YOU MUS