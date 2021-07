The Canadian Press

Up for some kickflips and ollies? Ready for a dyno on the climbing wall? How about a goofy-footer carving waves? Will you watch the karatekas in kumite or kata? Four sports will make their Olympic debut this year and they'll bring some new lingo and a freshness injection along with them. Karate, sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing are all on the program for the July 23-Aug. 8 Games in Tokyo. One thing is clear after the additions: these are no longer your parents' Summer Olympics. "I think