Vladimir Gutierrez K's Aguilar

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Vladimir Gutierrez strikes out Jesús Aguilar with a low fastball for the second out of the bottom of the 2nd inning

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories