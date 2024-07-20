Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s two-run homer (15)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belts a two-run home run to left field, cutting the Blue Jays' deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the 6th inning
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belts a two-run home run to left field, cutting the Blue Jays' deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the 6th inning
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will be allowed to enter a horse into the 2025 Kentucky Derby after Churchill Downs rescinded his suspension.
How does the cut work at the British Open? Here's how.
Winds blew away half the field at the British Open, leaving the leaderboard in tatters.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Amit Patel is currently serving a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence.
Cavan Sullivan debuted for the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday — in a league, MLS, that is much better prepared to usher him toward superstardom than it was with Freddy Adu two decades ago.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
There was no doubt about this one.
In today's edition: The chaos of Copa América, the AL wins the All-Star Game, the breakout star of the NBA Summer League, NFL training camps begin, and more.
A timeline for Irving's return wasn't made clear.
Even Bronny James thinks that's a rough performance.
Tickets for two upcoming Ingrid Andress shows were listed as not available after her announcement.
For our final 'Flip the Script' pod of the summer we go out with a bang. Fantasy Points' Dr. Edwin Porras joins Matt Harmon on the pod to identify who this year's Breece Hall could be: A player coming off an injury that becomes a draft day gem. The two look at the top QBs, RBs and WRs coming off an injury riddled 2023 season that are primed to bounce back and out kick their current ADPs.
Dolan's letter to the NBA board of governors, in which he again complained about revenue sharing, was practically dripping with disdain.
In today's edition: The 94th Midsummer Classic, Teoscar wins the Derby, EA Sports College Football 25 is out, Stuart Scott's legendary ESPYS speech, and more.
Davis accused United Airlines of "deplorable treatment" after he says a flight attendant falsely accused him of hitting him.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.