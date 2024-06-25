Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s three-run home run (10)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a three-run home run over the Green Monster, increasing the Blue Jays' lead to 6-2 in the 7th
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a three-run home run over the Green Monster, increasing the Blue Jays' lead to 6-2 in the 7th
Tatís Jr. could return in early July or after the MLB All-Star break.
He made it barehanded by the upper-deck railing.
Murphy is stepping down in 2025 after overseeing 12 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl victory since he took over in 2008.
Stoney led the club to two trophies since being hired as its first-ever head coach.
The draw helped Italy secure second place in Group B.
For the first time, the NBA Draft will be a two-day event.
Scottie Barnes is officially the future of the Toronto Raptors after an All-Star season in 2023-24.
Atkinson's previous NBA head coaching job was with the Nets from 2016-20.
Not too long ago, the Panthers were an overwhelming favorite to win it all.
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.
Also, Shohei Ohtani showed off against his former team, and Max Scherzer delivered in his season debut.
Lyles will head to Paris among the gold medal favorites.
The Mets closer had another rough night without throwing a pitch.
Bell led the final 64 laps of a race that took over six hours to complete.
The burgeoning Fever-Sky WNBA rivalry delivered again on Sunday, with the Sky overcoming a 15-point deficit to beat the Fever 88-87.
Max Scherzer led the Rangers to a 4-0 win over the Royals on Sunday afternoon in his first start of the season.
The Yankees slugger will not rise for the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Pittsburgh Pirates star Oneil Cruz hit a home run into the Allegheny River for the second time in June, and third time this season.
Robert Whittaker is still very much a member of the UFC's middleweight elite.
The Astros' recent luck with starting pitchers is so bad that even guys called up from the minors are getting hurt.