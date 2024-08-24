Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s RBI double
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. knocks an RBI double to left field, giving the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning
Georgia Tech upset No. 10 Florida State in their Week 0 opener played in Dublin, Ireland. Aidan Birr kicked a 44-yard field goal with no time remaining for the win.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
With the 4-1 win, Chinese Taipei will face the winner of Texas vs. Florida in the LLWS championship on Sunday.
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen will become the first MLB player to play for both teams in the same game when a postponed game from June 26 is resumed on Monday.
The 2024 college football season is here.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete-Crow Armstrong showed serious speed in running out an inside-the-park home run
Following Tennessee's first-ever national championship in baseball, the school rewarded coach Tony Vitello with a new contract that makes him the highest-paid coach in college baseball.
There are 16 men's Division I college soccer players and 44 women on the Hermann Trophy watch list, announced Thursday.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes continues to make a case for the National League Rookie of the Year award, throwing six scoreless innings Thursday vs. the Cincinnati Reds.
Ronald Acuña Jr. become the fourth player to achieve the milestone last year as rule changes resulted in more stolen base attempts.
The New York Liberty survived a scare from the Dallas Wings for a 79–71 win. New York has the best record in the WNBA, while Dallas is tied for the worst.
Jason Heyward was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers soon after losing his starting right field position to Mookie Betts.
The 2024 college football season is here. Sort of.
Are you willing to live on the wide side with Wembanyama, or are you avoiding any funny fantasy basketball business and sticking with Jokić?
Nebraska fans won't have to wait long to see Dylan Raiola in action.
Attles played 11 seasons for the Warriors, led them to an NBA championship as a coach and drafted Hall of Famer Chris Mullin as general manager.