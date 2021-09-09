Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s personality brings 'a lot of light' to Blue Jays
Vladdy is arguably the best hitter in baseball this year, but his contributions to the Blue Jays extend well beyond the batter's box.
Vladdy is arguably the best hitter in baseball this year, but his contributions to the Blue Jays extend well beyond the batter's box.
As usual, there are a lot of interesting storylines for the NFL season.
The NHL's investigators have reportedly been unable to interview Kane's estranged wife, who brought forward the allegations.
United jerseys with his name on the back are flying off the shelves.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 41st home run as the streaking Toronto Blue Jays knocked the slumping Yankees out of the AL's top wild-card spot.
Tajon Buchanan added an exclamation-point goal in the second half of a convincing 3-0 win over El Salvador in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying Wednesday.
Here's all the action that went down at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.
Premier League action returns with a highly anticipated slate of matches following the international break. At the forefront, Cristiano Ronaldo makes his return to Old Trafford.
What a cannon.
Orioles announcer Kevin Brown dropped one of Michael K. Williams' most famous lines.
Watch as Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo praises slugger Marcus Semien after he homered in three straight games.
Theo Fleury thinks vaccine passports are going to be used by pedophiles to track children.
Paul Levesque won the WWE world championship 14 times during his run as Triple H.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Man United's Mason Greenwood are both only touching 20 years old and yet are already bona fide Premier League stars.
Strahan will have exclusive rights to the former head coach of the "school."
Fernandez and Auger-Aliassime turned Twitter into one giant chant of 'O Canada.'
Alphonso Davies, who missed Canada's World Cup qualifying win over El Salvador in Toronto on Wednesday, returned to training with Bayern Munich on Thursday. "He took a knock on his knee. He's in good shape, feels well and trained today. We expect him to be available on Saturday," said Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. Bayern plays at RB Leipzig on Saturday. Davies looked in pain when he left Sunday's 1-1 tie with the U.S. in the 75th minute and was immediately greeted by trainers when
Yahoo Sportsbook is breaking down all the angles for Thursday’s NFL kickoff between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
We gave major-league pitchers baseballs from the Olympics and asked if they should be models in MLB's quest for a better ball.
"It’s important to me that the eyewear in my Signature Series Collection represents my style off the field," Mahomes said in the release.
Will Buffalo even try to run the ball this season? Hopefully not.