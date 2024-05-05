Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a grand slam (4)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belts a grand slam in the top of the 2nd inning to give the Blue Jays a 5-1 lead
Ceddanne Rafaela cranks a two-run home run to left field, driving home Reese McGuire to put the Red Sox on top 3-1 in the 5th inning
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-hander Joel Kuhnel from the Houston Astros in exchange for cash considerations. In a corresponding move, Kuhnel was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. The Blue Jays made the announcement Saturday night, some hours after a 6-3 road win over the Washington Nationals. Kuhnel, 29, has appeared in one game for the Astros this season and nine contests for the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys, combining to go 4-1 with a 5.40 earned-run average. The six-foot-five, 2
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was ejected for the first time in his career when he argued a called third strike by plate umpire Ryan Blakney in the seventh inning of Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. With one out, Judge took a full count fastball from Tyler Holton that he thought was slightly outside. Blakney rang him up, Judge glanced back and was ejected. After starting to walk back to the dugout, Judge returned to argue the call and manager Aaron Boone continu
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end stepped out to Churchill Downs for the famous horse race on Saturday, May 4
It pays to play well in the Saudi-backed league. Just ask Brooks Koepka.
BOSTON — Sheldon Keefe told his players hockey history would remember them one way or another. Down 3-1 in their first-round playoff series a week ago, this iteration of the Maple Leafs — left for dead by fans and media alike — could roll over and book their tee times. Or push back and fight. Keefe had no complaints after his group battled injury and illness to stretch a patient, defensively stout opponent to its limit. In the end, however, that effort still wasn't enough. David Pastrnak scored
Clark is proving all her critics wrong.
Dave Roberts recently joked that Shohei Ohtani should gift Roberts a Porsche when Ohtani breaks his Dodgers' record for most home runs by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani obliged, just maybe not in the way Roberts imagined. Before Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves, the Dodgers' slugger gifted Roberts a purple toy model Porsche in his office.
Jockey Brian Hernandez delivered one of the great human performances in the history of the Kentucky Derby. Mystik Dan wasn’t too bad, either.
NFL Network is cutting ties with commentator Michal Irvin after 15 years, Deadline has learned. Irvin’s exit comes amid a major shakeup at the network. The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had been at the network since 2009. Irvin made headlines when he was booted from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage in 2023 following a …
Mauricio Ruffy made quite the violent first impression at UFC 301 as he bloodied and battered Jamie Mullarkey before a mercy stoppage.
OAKLAND, Calif. — San Diego acquired two-time batting champion Luis Arraez from the Miami Marlins along with nearly $7.9 million on Saturday in a deal for four players that left the Padres responsible only for the major league minimum salary. First baseman Nathan Martorella, outfielders Dillon Head and Jakob Marsee, and right-hander Woo-Suk Go were dealt to the Marlins for the second baseman, who won the 2022 AL batting title with Minnesota and the 2023 NL crown with the Marlins. Miami is paying
Verstappen controlled the 19-lap race – which was interrupted by an opening-lap safety car.
Reid Carruthers has returned to the skip position for his four-man team and added Catlin Schneider to the lineup to fill a vacancy caused by the departure of Brad Jacobs. Carruthers started last season as fourth for the Winnipeg-based team but later switched positions with Jacobs, who threw third stones. Jacobs left the squad after the season-ending Grand Slam to skip Brendan Bottcher's previous rink. Schneider, meanwhile, recently became a free agent when his British Columbia-based team announc
The UK sports media have got excited this weekend with reports that Will Ferrell is the latest movie star to bring his celebrity, and his wallet, to English football. The Sun newspaper was the first to print its exclusive that the Elf star had bought a “large stake” in Leeds United Football Club after falling …
Luis Suárez scored a hat trick for Inter Miami on Saturday, but it is not that impressive feat which is the focus of attention. Instead, it is once again Lionel Messi dominating headlines courtesy of a performance which almost defied belief.
English teenager Kris Kim stunned the golfing world on his PGA Tour debut, as he became the youngest player to make the cut on tour in nine years – and the youngest ever at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, surpassing the record previously set by Jordan Spieth in 2010.
Billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Ken Griffin were spotted at a star-studded dinner on Saturday night.
Princess Anne's three-day visit to B.C. included a stop Saturday at Esquimalt's God's Acre veteran's cemetery where she laid a wreath to honour the service of the more than 2,500 military service members buried there. Princess Anne also sailed into Esquimalt Harbour on board H-M-C-S Max Bernays, where she was greeted with a 21-gun salute. (May 4, 2024)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Luis Garcia Jr. hit a three-run shot deep to center field in the seventh inning for his first career pinch-hit home run, helping the Washington Nationals rally for a 9-3 victory over the reeling Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. Garcia connected on Erik Swanson’s 85-mph splitter for his second homer of the season to give Washington a 4-3 lead. Nick Senzel added an RBI double in the inning. The Nationals added four runs in the eighth, benefitting from two fielding errors. They