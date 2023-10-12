Vivent Health KC food pantry seeing increase in those needing help

CBC

While Gatineau residents can now get the updated COVID-19 and flu vaccine, the general public in Ottawa will have to wait weeks to get their shots.Ottawa Public Health (OPH) said in a statement it is waiting for an additional shipment of vaccines in order to make them more widely available.As of Wednesday, several higher risk groups are eligible for the vaccines, while the rest of the city will become eligible on Oct. 30."We want to protect people most at risk for the complications of COVID and