Visually impaired Iraqi prints books in Braille

STORY: This visually impaired Iraqi has taken upon herself to print Braille books

for people who can't afford to buy them

(Rezhin Ahmed Ali, Visually impaired Iraqi) “When I visit libraries with my friends, I notice that there are many books in many fields with different languages that visually impaired people are deprived of. Sometimes they listen to books in foreign languages. I was motivated by the lack of Braille books in our libraries. I started this work in 2022 and, God willing, I will continue working on it.”