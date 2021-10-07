Vista family taking to homesteading

The Canadian Press

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is seeking help, voluntarily entering the NHL/NHL Players' Association joint player assistance program which helps players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters. The NHL and NHLPA said in a release that the 34-year-old star goalie will be away from the team while he takes part in the program. The release did not specify why Price entered the program and said there would be no further comment. The news came out of the bl