Visitors trapped as Shanghai Disneyland is locked down

STORY: The official notice on Shanghai Disney's WeChat account stated that the resort is closed "in accordance with the requirements of pandemic prevention and control".

Tourists who are currently in the resort can only leave after showing proof of a negative COVID test on site.

Any visitor to the park since last Thursday (October 27) would need to test for Covid-19 three times in three days, the Shanghai government said in a statement.

Shanghai Disneyland will operate at a reduced capacity from Saturday to comply with COVID-19 measures, the resort said in a statement last week, in another sign of tightening curbs across China as it seeks to contain the spread of coronavirus infections.