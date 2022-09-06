Wayne's World Reference Falls on Deaf Ears With Yellowstone Bison

Two gruff bison weren’t in the mood for conversation when a tourist encountered them in Yellowstone National Park.

While only two bison can be seen in the video, Joseph Idell said there were “dozens” surrounding his car when he took this video.

His attempt at conversation featured a reference to ‘90s classic Wayne’s World, where the central character prompts a fellow road user to wind down their window and asks “pardon me, do you have any Grey Poupon”.

The line is a reference to a popular ad for the Dijon mustard. Credit: Joseph Idell via Storyful

Video Transcript

Pardon, would you have any Gray Poupon?

Pardon would you have any Gray Poupon?

Pardon would you have any Gray Poupon?