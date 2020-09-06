Visitors Evacuate as Creek Fire Smoke Looms Over California's Bass Lake

Smoke from the rapidly growing Creek Fire loomed over Bass Lake in California’s Madera County on September 5, forcing some visitors to cut short their Labor Day Weekend plans.

The fire, which began on Friday evening, had spread to over 45,000 acres and remained at zero percent containment by Sunday.

Officials said they rescued over 200 people from the Mammoth Pool Reservoir after the fire cut off the only escape route on Saturday.

Eric Orum said he filmed this footage while he enjoyed Bass Lake with his family. He said they noticed smoke “creeping over the mountain” and they decided to head home as smoke covered the lake and agencies started posting alerts.

Residents of the Bass Lake area were among several communities advised that an evacuation order was likely as the wildfire continued to spread. Credit: Eric Orum via Storyful